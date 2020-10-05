Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have looked the two best sides in IPL 2020 so far. Both teams have produced convincing performances with bat and ball and more importantly, have shown excellent balance that many teams are still searching for. RCB meet DC in Dubai tonight and you can get live crickets cores and live ball-by-commentary of RCB vs MI here.Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai with an unfavorable head-to-head statistic. Delhi Capitals have won only 8 out of their 23 meetings with RCB, two of which came last season. But this Delhi Capitals team has looked very convincing. Shreyas Iyer's team has done well in all departments with the skipper himself leading the way with the bat. The last win against Kolkata Knight Riders saw Delhi Capitals post a record IPL score -- 228 for four wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting better every day. RCB's eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals was not only convincing but it saw Virat Kohli scoring a classy fifty for the first time in IPL 2020 after a string of poor scores. Devdutt Padikkal, the young left-handed opener, has been a revelation in IPL 2020 and AB de Villiers has been the batting pillar for RCB. (LIVE BLOG | STANDINGS | CRICKET NEWS)

