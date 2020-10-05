October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash

Two best sides in IPL 2020 clash in Dubai tonight. The winners of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will go to the top of the points table. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs DC here

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer
Composite: File Photos
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T17:07:06+05:30

The only two teams whose top-order batting has come good and bowlers been tight and tidy under pressure will clash in Dubai tonight. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are flying high in IPL 2020 and why not? Both RCB and DC have three wins from four matches and the winning side will leapfrog Mumbai Indians (six points from five games) to the top of the IPL league standings. DC doesn't have a great record against RCB -- only eight wins from 23 encounters in IPL. But this Delhi team under Shreyas Iyer has been putting some records straight and Virat Kohli's Bangalore will be wary. Man for man, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are well matched. DC, in fact, have the better pair of openers -- Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Iyer, Rishabh Pant and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer have added muscle to the middle order while Marcus Stoinis has been an asset as an all-rounder. RCB could get a boost tonight if Chris Morris makes the playing XI. The South African all-rounder is fit to start and could replace Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa. RCB's batting will revolve around Kohli, AB De Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal but DC's bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be more than a handful. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs DC here. (LIVE SCORECARD | STANDINGS | CRICKET NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos