Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash

The only two teams whose top-order batting has come good and bowlers been tight and tidy under pressure will clash in Dubai tonight. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are flying high in IPL 2020 and why not? Both RCB and DC have three wins from four matches and the winning side will leapfrog Mumbai Indians (six points from five games) to the top of the IPL league standings. DC doesn't have a great record against RCB -- only eight wins from 23 encounters in IPL. But this Delhi team under Shreyas Iyer has been putting some records straight and Virat Kohli's Bangalore will be wary. Man for man, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are well matched. DC, in fact, have the better pair of openers -- Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Iyer, Rishabh Pant and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer have added muscle to the middle order while Marcus Stoinis has been an asset as an all-rounder. RCB could get a boost tonight if Chris Morris makes the playing XI. The South African all-rounder is fit to start and could replace Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa. RCB's batting will revolve around Kohli, AB De Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal but DC's bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be more than a handful. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of RCB vs DC here. (LIVE SCORECARD | STANDINGS | CRICKET NEWS)

