Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of French Open Badminton; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis

PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of French Open Badminton; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis

PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying 21-16, 24-26, 21-17, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the World No. 8 Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 22-20 in a quarter-final encounter at the French Open badminton tournament.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of French Open Badminton; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis
PV Sindhu couldn't live up to her potential at the French Open badminton tournament.
Twitter
PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of French Open Badminton; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty In Semis
outlookindia.com
2019-10-26T09:50:16+0530

Ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal bowed out of the ongoing French Open badminton tournament after losing their respective quarter-final matches on Friday (October 25). 

Newly-crowned World Champion Sindhu lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-16, 24-26, 21-17 in an intense last-eight match which lasted for 75 minutes. It was a fierce battle between the two ace shuttlers as long rallies, jaw-dropping drops and never-say-die attitude were on display in a gruelling quarter-final clash at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin. (BADMINTON NEWS

Earlier, Saina's campaign in the Super 750 tournament came to an end after she lost her quarter-final clash to South Korean teenager An Se Young. In a contest that lasted for almost 50 minutes, the 17-year-old from Korea defeated Saina 22-20, 23-21 to enter the semis of the competition.

However, there was good news for India's top-ranked men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who continued with their imperious form and shocked Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to enter the semi-finals.

The Indian duo, which had claimed its maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year, shocked the World No 8 Danish 21-13, 22-20 in a 39-minute quarter-final encounter.

This is the second time on the trot that the pair has reached the last four of the Super 750 tournament.

Satwik and Chirag will now take on the Japanese fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe for a berth in the finals.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Saina Nehwal Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Paris French Open Badminton Badminton Sports
Next Story : Premier League: Record-equalling Leicester City Maul Shambolic Southampton
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement