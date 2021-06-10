PSL 2021, Match 16, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings T20 Cricket Match

The 2021 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumed with Lahore Qalandars beating Islamabad United by five wickets in a last-ball thriller in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The match witnessed the brilliance of Rashid Khan, who first conceded just nine runs for a wicket in his spell of overs, then hit three fours for five-ball 15. (More Cricket News)

Thursday will have two matches, featuring the likes of Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir. etc in the first match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings,; then Rashid Khan (again), Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, etc in the second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

As things stand now, Qalandars lead the points table courtesy their win over United yesterday. Sohail Akhtar-led side have eight points from five matches (four wins and a defeat); followed by Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and United -- all with six points each from five matches each.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators are fifth and sixth with two points each from five matches each.

Check match and telecast details of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match:

Match: 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

Date: June 10 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/5:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Elsewhere...

Pakistan - Geo Super (Geo TV), PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - Sony Six (Peo TV, Dialog Television); UK - Sky Sports Cricket; Bangladesh - Sony Six; MENA - tapmad TV; South Africa - SuperSport; USA - Willow TV; New Zealand - SKY Sport NZ; Maldives - Sony Six (Medianet); Australia - tapmad TV; Canada - Willow TVl; Nepal - Sony Six (SimTV Nepal, NetTV Nepal); Caribbean/West Indies - Flow Sports; Rest of World - tapmad TV.

Head-to-head: They have met six times, with Karachi Kings leading the head-to-head record 5-1. In the last meeting, Karachi Kings won by seven wickets on February 27, 2021. Multan Sultans win came on February 28, 2020 (by 52 runs).

Playing XIs in the last match:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Predicted XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Danish Aziz, Najibullah-Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

Fantasy XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshad Iqbal

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.

