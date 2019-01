In the final of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 6 final, an upbeat Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls.

The summit clash between two former runners-up will be an interesting battle. Fortunegiants were the losing finalists last year, to Patna Pirates; while Bulls were defeated by U Mumba in the 2015 final.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: Final of the PKL-6 between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls

Date: January 5 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads

Bengaluru Bulls: Raiders - Rohit Kumar, V Anand, Anil, Harish Naik, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Rohit, Sumit Singh; Defenders - Ashish Kumar (Right Cover), Mahendra Singh Dhaka (Right Cover), BR Nithesh (Right Corner), Raju Lal Choudhary (Right Corner), Ravi (Right Corner), Mahender Singh (Left Cover), Jawahar Vivek (Left Corner), Sandeep (Left Corner), Ajay, Amit Sheoran, Ankit; All-Rounders - Gyung Tae Kim, Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Wei Hung Lin

Coach - Randhir Singh and BC Ramesh

Captain - Rohit Kumar

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Raiders - Ajay Kumar, Dharmender, Dong Geon Lee, K Prapanjan, Lalith Chaudhary, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Sachin, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Yashwant Bishnoi; Defenders - Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Amit (Right Cover), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover), Vikram Kandola (Left Cover), Amit Jaivir Sharma (Left Corner), Sachin Vittal (Left Corner), C Kalai Arasan, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi; All-Rounders - Anil, Hadi Oshtorak, Rohit Gulia

Coach - Manpreet Singh

Captain - Sunil Kumar