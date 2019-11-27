People Might Write Anything, But My Relationship With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Intact: MSK Prasad

Poshan
India's chief cricket selector MSK Prasad said MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have respect for him and he knew how to manage personalities as he was a management student

IANS 27 November 2019
India chief selector MSK Prasad on Wednesday spoke about his relationship with former India skipper MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli. Prasad said the duo have respect for him and he knew how to manage personalities as he was a management student. (More Cricket News)

"During this tenure, I used to take advice from legendary cricketers which helped. My relationship with MSD (MS Dhoni) and [Virat] Kohli is intact. People might write anything but when I speak to them, I know how much they respect me," Prasad was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

"I am a management student and at Andhra Cricket Association (where he was director of cricket), I dealt with much bigger issues than here," he said.

"We built Andhra association from scratch where people were not motivated to work. When Anurag Thakur came to Andhra in 2015, he called it 'Adarsh Cricket Association'. BCCI is an evolved place, you have mature people. I don't think I had a tough time here because I had gone through a lot of stress working in Andhra," he added.

"Myself, the India A management and the Indian management sit down and discuss the progress of a player," he said.

"We look at the requirements of the senior team and groom a player based on that," he concluded.

IANS Mannava Sri Kanth Prasad (MSK Prasad) Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket Cricket - BCCI Sports
Next Story : India Super League 2019-20, Match 25 Preview: Rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC Eye Odisha FC Scalp
