NZ Vs END, 2nd Test, Day 2: New Zealand Strike Twice Late To Leave England In Trouble

England were left in trouble after losing a pair of wickets late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday

Omnisport 30 November 2019
England's Dom Sibley walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day two of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-11-30T12:03:41+0530

England were left in trouble after losing a pair of wickets late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The Black Caps were bowled out for 375 in their first innings after something of a collapse at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Debutant Daryl Mitchell (73) and BJ Watling (55) guided New Zealand after Tom Latham's century, but the hosts – who lead the two-Test series 1-0 – lost their final five wickets for just 60.

Stuart Broad (4-73) was the pick of the bowlers but, just as England seemed boosted by that strong finish, the Black Caps hit back.

Dom Sibley (4) and Joe Denly (4) fell before stumps, leaving England at 39-2 and still trailing by 336 runs with Rory Burns (24) and Joe Root (6) unbeaten.

Sibley had been hit in the helmet by Tim Southee (1-24) before falling to the paceman, who trapped him lbw.

Burns was given a life on 10 as Ross Taylor put down a catch at first slip off Matt Henry.

But New Zealand would strike again, Watling diving low to his right to remove Denly off Henry (1-10) to cap a fine day for the hosts.

Earlier, England had made a fine start to day two as Latham (105) and Henry Nicholls (16) – the overnight batsmen – departed early.

But Mitchell and Watling led the response for New Zealand, putting together a 124-run partnership as they frustrated the tourists.

The Black Caps scored just 67 runs during the second session, although the departure of Watling – removed by a great Broad bouncer – just before tea triggered a collapse of sorts.

England managed to contain New Zealand to 375, but the fall of Sibley and Denly has left them on the back foot.

Omnisport Hamilton, New Zealand Cricket New Zealand vs England ICC World Test Championship New Zealand national cricket team England national cricket team Sports
AUS Vs PAK, Day-Night Test: Steve Smith Breaks 73-Year-Old Record, Becomes Fastest Batsman To Reach 7000 Test Runs
