NZ Vs BAN: Good Day For Bangladesh Test Cricket History, Says Ex-captain Khaled Mahmud

New Year 2022 has been good for Bangladesh cricket. After suffering humiliation at home against Pakistan, Bangladesh have shown a remarkable turnaround on their tour of New Zealand. And more importantly, this Bangladesh team is without three stalwarts -- Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and the recently retired Mahmudullah.

FULL SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NEWS

While it is not easy to play a tough series in New Zealand minus experienced players, Bangladesh will find new belief in the young batsmen, who are not daunted by past memories and are playing on their own terms. (DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS)

Bangladesh have never won a Test series in New Zealand. At close on Day 3 on Monday, an upset seems to be a possibility.

To dominate the World Test champions at their own den for two consecutive days has been nothing short of impressive and if Bangladesh can carry on their good work, build a sizeable lead and then unleash their young pacers, anything is possible.

Mominul Haque had led Bangladesh from the front. He chipped in with crucial breakthroughs and then scored 88 to lead Bangladesh to a 73-run, first-innings lead over New Zealand.

Mominul shared a 158-run partnership with wicketkeeper Liton Das, who made 86, steering Bangladesh to 401 for 6 at stumps on the third day in reply to New Zealand’s first innings of 328. This has so far been a commanding show by the visitors.

The partnership between Mominul Haque and Liton Das was critical for Bangladesh who, despite their outstanding performance on the second day when they claimed New Zealand’s last five wickets for 70 runs and lost only two wickets in two sessions, still had to consolidate their position.

Former captain and team director of Bangladesh Cricket, Khaled Mahmud, could not be happier.

"Very good day for our Test cricket history. It's been challenging, but our process was excellent, the boys did a very good job. Execution was proper in the way we batted, we scored maybe 226 runs today while losing four wickets. The players have spent time between the wickets, and they have done a very good job," said Mahmud.

Not one to rejoin in advance, Mahmud knows two days are a lot in a Test match and how dramatically things can turn. The recent Test defeat against Pakistan in Chattogram will rankle. Bangladesh horribly lost a Test math where more than half of it was lost to rain.

At stumps on Monday, Yasir Ali was 11 not out and Mehidy Hasan 20.

"Tomorrow morning is very important. We have 4 wickets to go, and this partnership is very important. I think Mehidy Hasan and Yasir Ali need to bat for a period of time tomorrow. We have a 73-run lead now, if we can add about 70 runs and bring it closer to 150, we'll be in a good position," reckoned Mahmud.