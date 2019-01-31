A day after his heated online argument with Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan on Thursday became the target of Indian fans for taking a jibe at Men in Blues' batting collapse against New Zealand in the fourth ODI.

India were out for a lowly 92, their seventh lowest ODI total as New Zealand won the penultimate match by eight wickets at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The former England captain took to Twitter and said that he "can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days".

92 all out India ... Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2019

His comment didn't go down well with Indian fans. And they were quick to remind Vaughan that England were bowled out for 77 by the West Indies in the first Test only last week.

@MichaelVaughan fishing for bites on Twitter is hilarious. He usually catches a fair few whoppers too ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #banter — Paul Waldock (@Pdockers89) January 31, 2019

What happened with @englandcricket last week 77 ALL OUT, think twice before you speak Mr. @MichaelVaughan see you in @cricketworldcup @vikrantgupta73 @rajeevmish — Yatharth Sikka (@SikkaYatharth) January 31, 2019

77 all out England.... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 in a test these days!!!! — Sam C Renjith (@SamCRenjith1) January 31, 2019

Well Michael you chucked your rod into the Twitter pond. with some simple bait .and you caught some very hungry fish . Your going to need a bigger boat — Paul scrat battye (@battye_paul) January 31, 2019

Vaughan and former Indian batsman Manjrekar were involved in a heated discussion about the "flawed" approach to Test batting by England all-rounder Sam Curran.

Trevor Bayliss said that Sam Curran has endured the first bad game of his career. Curran has 15 wickets in 15 innings. So it’s more his batting Bayliss is talking about...Curran bats at no 8 & 9. Highlights the flawed thinking & approach of England.#ENGvWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 29, 2019

The same flawed thinking that beat India 4-1 Sanjay .. #OnOn https://t.co/u9Lq2jKeWH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 29, 2019

That you are reacting this way further highlights the flawed mindset. I rest my case. https://t.co/0kRCC83kpW — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 30, 2019

Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played at Wellington on Sunday.