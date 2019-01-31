﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Indian Fans Hit Back At Michael Vaughan For Mocking India's Low Total

New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Indian Fans Hit Back At Michael Vaughan For Mocking India's Low Total

Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played at Wellington on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2019
New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Indian Fans Hit Back At Michael Vaughan For Mocking India's Low Total
Screengrab: Twitter (@MichaelVaughan)
New Zealand Vs India, 4th ODI: Indian Fans Hit Back At Michael Vaughan For Mocking India's Low Total
outlookindia.com
2019-01-31T13:17:33+0530
Also Read

A day after his heated online argument with Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan on Thursday became the target of Indian fans for taking a jibe at Men in Blues' batting collapse against New Zealand in the fourth ODI.

India were out for a lowly 92, their seventh lowest ODI total as New Zealand won the penultimate match by eight wickets at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The former England captain took to Twitter and said that he "can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days".

His comment didn't go down well with Indian fans. And they were quick to remind Vaughan that England were bowled out for 77 by the West Indies in the first Test only last week.

Vaughan and former Indian batsman Manjrekar were involved in a heated discussion about the "flawed" approach to Test batting by England all-rounder Sam Curran.

Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be played at Wellington on Sunday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Michael Vaughan Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Gandhi A Congenital Lier: Smriti Irani's Rafale Jab
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters