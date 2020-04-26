New Dates For Handball Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers Announced

The International Handball Federation (IHF) has confirmed the dates for rescheduled Olympic qualification tournaments next year.

Six qualification events - three women's and three men's - were due to take place in March and April respectively to determine the remaining spots in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been delayed until 2021, the IHF has confirmed the dates for the rescheduled events.

Spain, Hungary and Montenegro will remain hosts of the women's qualifiers, which will take place from March 19 to 21, 2021.

The men's Olympic tournaments will remain in France, Germany and Norway, and will move to March 12 to 14 in 2021.

"The upcoming season will be difficult for the federations, the leagues, the clubs and the players and the IHF will always keep that in mind in their decision-making, just as well as the fact that the health and safety of everyone involved in the handball competitions are of utmost importance," the IHF said, according to Xinhua news.

"Therefore, the governing bodies of the IHF have been in discussions with all stakeholders over the past few weeks in order to decide on the organization of the IHF events that already have been postponed and the events to come.

"The IHF is well aware that not all wishes of the different stakeholders in terms of alternative dates of the re-scheduled IHF events can be considered.

"Therefore, the cooperation of everyone involved in such a difficult situation is highly appreciated."