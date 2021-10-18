Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Oman vs Bangladesh can be seen on TV as well as on digital platforms.

Bangladesh face a must-win game against Oman in a T20 World Cup qualifier in Al Amerat (Oman) on Tuesday. Watch live streaming of OMA vs BAN. | AP

2021-10-19T01:22:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 1:22 am

The Bangladesh national cricket team faces a must-win game against hosts Oman in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Al Amerat (in Muscat)) on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Having lost to Scotland, Bangladesh, one of the favourites to qualify for the main rounds (Super 12 stage), have to dig deep into their reserves of experience to get the better of Oman and keep their qualifying hopes alive from the first round (Group B). The Oman vs Bangladesh match can be seen on live streaming.

Oman will have an extra spring in their feet against Bangladesh. They defeated Papua New Guinea in their first match by 10 wickets and will back themselves against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh not only have to win but win big to keep their net run rate above Oman. The six-run loss against Scotland came as a shock to their supporters but such is the nature of T20 cricket.

Fancied Bangladesh will be wary of Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh, who put on an unbeaten 131-run opening stand in 13.4 overs against Papua New Guinea. Of course, the quality of Bangladesh's attack, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, will be far superior.

Match and Telecast Details 

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Group B match between Oman and Bangladesh

Date: October 19 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM Local

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)

TV Channels: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada)

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hostar

ICC awarded Star Sports the global broadcast rights for all ICC Events 2015-2023. Check the official broadcasters list HERE.  

Squads:

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

