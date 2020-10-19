October 19, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi: Time Running Out On CSK, RR

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi: Time Running Out On CSK, RR

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals face a must-win game in Abu Dhabi today. Get live cricket scores of CSK vs RR here

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi: Time Running Out On CSK, RR
MS Dhoni and Steve Smith
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi: Time Running Out On CSK, RR
outlookindia.com
2020-10-19T16:39:49+05:30

A win for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will do a world of good for two teams not sure of making the IPL 2020 playoffs. With six defeats from nine matches, CSK and RR have their backs to the wall and in hot water due to inconsistent form and some sloppy work. There are four teams -- CSK, RR, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- on six points each and pressure is mounting on each of them. Both RR and CSK are coming off defeats. CSK were consigned to a morale-shattering defeat by Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday evening. The five-wicket Delhi win was engineered by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his maiden IPL century with the help of three 'lives' from CSK fielders. A shuffle of the batting order helped the Royals to an extent against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match but a superman of an innings from RCB's AB De Villiers denied Smith's team a much-needed win in Dubai on Saturday (October 17). Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs RR here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Steve Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals Live Score Live Blog T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos