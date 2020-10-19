IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi: Time Running Out On CSK, RR

A win for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will do a world of good for two teams not sure of making the IPL 2020 playoffs. With six defeats from nine matches, CSK and RR have their backs to the wall and in hot water due to inconsistent form and some sloppy work. There are four teams -- CSK, RR, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- on six points each and pressure is mounting on each of them. Both RR and CSK are coming off defeats. CSK were consigned to a morale-shattering defeat by Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday evening. The five-wicket Delhi win was engineered by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his maiden IPL century with the help of three 'lives' from CSK fielders. A shuffle of the batting order helped the Royals to an extent against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match but a superman of an innings from RCB's AB De Villiers denied Smith's team a much-needed win in Dubai on Saturday (October 17). Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs RR here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

