Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

It's match No. 10 for both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals and both need to win to give their IPL 2020 playoff pursuit a push. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of CSK vs RR here

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2020
Happy moments for Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in this edition of IPL in UAE have been few and far between
2020-10-19T16:40:31+05:30

Time is running out on former champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. With six defeats from nine matches, CSK and RR have their backs to the wall and in hot water due to inconsistent form. Both teams are coming off defeats and need to win in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The first time CSK and RR met in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royal had defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in Sharjah on September 22. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith produced a match-winning 121 runs for the second wicket. After that wonderful innings, both Smith and Samson lost their spark. CSK have been struggling for consistency. Faf du Plessis has held their batting together but Chennai's fielding has let them down badly in this tournament. Injured Dwayne Bravo will miss the clash against the Royals. Monday's match will be one between struggling teams and there are no favourites. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of CSK vs RR here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)



Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steve Smith Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket - IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals

