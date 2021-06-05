England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: ENG Trail By 267 Runs

Rain played a spoilsport on Day 3 with the 1st Test match between England and New Zealand evenly poised on Friday. No play was possible at the Lord's. England are at 111-2 after bowling out the Black Caps for 378. Saturday will see extended session as teams will try to make up for some of the time lost. Opener Rory Burns and captain Joe Root are the two not out batsmen for England, having reached stumps on the second day unbeaten on 59 and 42 respectively. Their partnership of 93 had helped the hosts out of an early hole, Dom Sibley having departed for a duck at the start of the fourth over before Zak Crawley then fell soon after for two, leaving the score at 18-2. Catch Day 4 live cricket scores of the first ENG vs NZ Test match, being played at Lord's, London here:

