Lasith Malinga Is World's Best Yorker Bowler, Says Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket. (More Cricket News)
"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period. of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.
The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Worst Over, NDRF Teams To Stay Deployed In Cyclone Nisarga-affected Areas
Bihar Govt Distributes Condoms Among Migrants Leaving Quarantine Centres
BJP Legislators' Lunch Meeting Fuels Speculations Over Stability Of Karnataka Govt