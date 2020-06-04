June 04, 2020
Poshan
Lasith Malinga Is World's Best Yorker Bowler, Says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah himself is considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket

PTI 04 June 2020
Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga
2020-06-04T22:28:33+0530

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket. (More Cricket News)

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period. of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."

