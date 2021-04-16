IPL 2021: England Board Informs, RR's Ben Stokes To Have Surgery, Out For 12 Weeks

April 16, 2021
A repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed that Stokes, who is part of Rajasthan Royals, has a fracture in his left index finger, an injury that he picked up during the ongoing IPL

PTI 16 April 2021
Ben Stokes, who is currently in India with his franchise Rajasthan Royals, will fly home on Saturday.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out of action for "up to 12 weeks" as his fractured left index finger will require surgery that will take place in Leeds on Monday.

A repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed that the 29-year-old has a fracture in his left index finger, an injury that he picked up during the ongoing IPL. Stokes, who is currently in India with his franchise Rajasthan Royals, will fly home on Saturday.

"Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks...He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday," read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

The injury occurred while Stokes was fielding during Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle.

While Stokes is ruled out of the entire tournament, it remains to be seen if another key Royals player, Jofra Archer, can recover in time from a hand injury to take part in the later stages of the IPL.

