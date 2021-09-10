Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE
Ravindra Jadeja (in picture) and other four CSK players are currently in Manchester locked in their hotel rooms after a team India support staff found COVID positive. | File photo

Plans for a chartered flight was cancelled on Friday. The players will undergo six-day isolation upon their arrival in the UAE

Trending

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T21:59:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:59 pm

Mumbai Indians stars including skipper Rohit Sharma are leaving for Dubai on Saturday while Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have also made individual travel arrangements with BCCI’s plans for a chartered flight on September 15 aborted after cancellation of the fifth Test in Manchester.

For Mumbai, the other players who would be leaving for Dubai with their respective families are Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the Chennai Super Kings squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

Captain K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Dawid Malan are the Punjab players who are in Manchester. “The BCCI isn’t arranging any charter flights since the Test match has been cancelled. So every franchise is making their own travel arrangement. Since they are all flying commercial, they will be doing six-days of room quarantine,” a senior IPL official said.

Before COVID struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE. “Charter flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said: “In all likelihood, our players will fly out from Manchester tomorrow.” Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Thursday.

Tags

PTI Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali Sam Curran Cheteshwar Pujara Shardul Thakur KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Manchester UAE Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Indian Premier League 2021 India vs England COVID 19 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Olympic Power Broker Sheikh Ahmad Found Guilty Of Forgery, Linked To Bogus Kuwaiti Coup Plot

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Fastest Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas In First Practice

Manchester Test Fallout: Did Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Pay Enough Heed To BCCI's Health Protocols?

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Qualify For Knockouts; Army Green Drub Jamshedpur FC

Photo Gallery

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manchester United Vs Newcastle: Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Pressure On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For Start

Manchester United Vs Newcastle: Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Pressure On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For Start

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari Urges Cricket Australia Not To Isolate Them Globally

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari Urges Cricket Australia Not To Isolate Them Globally

SL Vs SA 1st T20: South Africa Win By 28 Runs; Take 1-0 Series Lead – Highlights

SL Vs SA 1st T20: South Africa Win By 28 Runs; Take 1-0 Series Lead – Highlights

ECB CEO Tom Harrison Blames Indian Players’ Anxiety for Fifth Test Cancellation in Manchester

ECB CEO Tom Harrison Blames Indian Players’ Anxiety for Fifth Test Cancellation in Manchester

Read More from Outlook

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Mail had long gone digital. Photography itself had decidedly moved out of the confines of physical film by the 1990s. Money was bound to follow them into the ether. Cryptocurrency is the new global moolah. Is India ready to cash in on the $2.36 trillion market?

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

With Priyanka Tibrewal in the fray, the BJP is likely to make political violence by the ruling party on BJP members and supporters as their key poll issue, a senior leader of the BJP's state unit said. Tibrewal had contested the March-April 2021 assembly general election from Entally constituency in Kolkata but lost by a massive margin of 58,257 votes.

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

The Indians were reluctant to play the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford after a support staff has tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

Indo-Russia discussion at BRICS 2021 focused on Afghanistan. Security talks on priority list

Advertisement