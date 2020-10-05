Ravichandran Ashwin honoured Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's expressed desire to not use 'Mankad' when an opportunity presented itself during the 19th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

Defending 196, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer introduced Ashwin in the third over, and by the third over, the experienced spinner found himself in a perfect opportunity to dismiss RCB opener Aaron Finch, who was backing up too far at the non-striker's end.

But Ashwin decided against mankading and let off Finch with a warning.

Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos Buttler during a Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals encounter, did something that his current IPL coach didn't endorse.

However, Ashwin and Ponting have had an open discussion here over the mode of dismissal and by the former Australian captain's own admission, they have reached a common ground.

Ponting had said that he is on the "same page" as off-spinner regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered.

