October 05, 2020
Corona
In a massive moment during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League between RCB and DC, R Ashwin let off Aaron Finch with a mere warning instead of using Mankading

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2020
A generous R Ashwin
Screengrab: IPL
2020-10-05T23:14:40+05:30

Ravichandran Ashwin honoured Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's expressed desire to not use 'Mankad' when an opportunity presented itself during the 19th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Defending 196, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer introduced Ashwin in the third over, and by the third over, the experienced spinner found himself in a perfect opportunity to dismiss RCB opener Aaron Finch, who was backing up too far at the non-striker's end.

But Ashwin decided against mankading and let off Finch with a warning.

Watch the moment here:

Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos Buttler during a Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals encounter, did something that his current IPL coach didn't endorse.

However, Ashwin and Ponting have had an open discussion here over the mode of dismissal and by the former Australian captain's own admission, they have reached a common ground.

However, Ashwin and Ponting have had an open discussion before the start of the IPL 2020 and they have reached a common ground.

Ponting had said that he is on the "same page" as off-spinner regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered.

IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Massive Feat For Virat Kohli, Becomes First Ever Indian To Reach 9000 T20 Runs

