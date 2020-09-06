IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will start their Indian Premier League title defence against Chennai Super Kings with a mouth-watering season opener on September 19 at Abu Dhabi. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai Indians defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK in the final last season to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

The four-time champions are known for their slow starts, but this time, considering all the factors, MI would hope for a good start. And a good opening day win may well serve as the perfect appetiser.

Check Mumbai Indians' complete fixture here:

Date Against Time (IST) Venue Sep 19, Saturday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 23, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 28, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 1, Thursday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 4, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Sharjah Oct 6, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 11, Sunday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 16, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 18, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 23, Friday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah Oct 25, Sunday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 28, Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 31, Saturday Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Dubai Nov 3, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Sharjah

Check Mumbai Indians' squad here: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Surya Kumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

This year's IPL was originally scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed barely two weeks before the start of the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

