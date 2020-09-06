IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

September 06, 2020
Corona
Four-time champions Mumbai Indians start their IPL 2020 campaign with a mouth-watering season opener against Chennai Super Kings. Check their complete schedule and squad here

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will start their Indian Premier League title defence against Chennai Super Kings with a mouth-watering season opener on September 19 at Abu Dhabi. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai Indians defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK in the final last season to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

The four-time champions are known for their slow starts, but this time, considering all the factors, MI would hope for a good start. And a good opening day win may well serve as the perfect appetiser.

Check Mumbai Indians' complete fixture here:

Date Against Time (IST) Venue
Sep 19, Saturday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Sep 23, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Sep 28, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 1, Thursday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 4, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Sharjah
Oct 6, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 11, Sunday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 16, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 18, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 23, Friday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah
Oct 25, Sunday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 28, Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 31, Saturday Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Dubai
Nov 3, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Sharjah

Check Mumbai Indians' squad here: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Surya Kumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

This year's IPL was originally scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed barely two weeks before the start of the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

