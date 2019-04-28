﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH: Who Says What After Rajasthan Royals Thrash SunRisers Hyderabad In Jaipur

IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH: Who Says What After Rajasthan Royals Thrash SunRisers Hyderabad In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith said that it'll be nice to finish off his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on a winning note in Bengaluru

28 April 2019
IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH: Who Says What After Rajasthan Royals Thrash SunRisers Hyderabad In Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith speaks to bowler Jaydev Unadkat during their IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.
AP Photo
IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH: Who Says What After Rajasthan Royals Thrash SunRisers Hyderabad In Jaipur
outlookindia.com
2019-04-28T00:44:30+0530

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith wants to end his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign on a winning note against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 30 before leaving for home ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

RR Saturday defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note at Jaipur and theoretically keep alive their playoff chances in the ongoing IPL.

To stay in contention for a playoff berth, RR first must win their remaining two away games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on May 4 and then hope for favourable results from other matches.

"For us it's just about going on winning and then we'll see what happens. I've got one more match in Bangalore, so it'll be nice to finish off on a winning note, and hopefully the boys can win in Delhi too," Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"But it was a good end to our home season. The boys pulled it back nicely in the middle overs. We used the change of pace well. We were able to restrict them to 160 which I thought was about par."

Smith praised Liam Livingstone (44) and Sanju Samson (48 not out) for their efforts with the bat, but lamented his side's inability to win a close game at the initial end of the tournament.

"Liam Livingstone opening for the first time in IPL hit the ball cleanly and Sanju finished it off well. We're playing together as a group and won those key moments.

"At the start, we weren't doing it. We've had a lot of close games and fortunately last few we've been able to get over the line," he said.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson said Rajasthan outplayed them despite putting up a competitive total on the board.

"Potentially a competitive total. But they did it a little bit better than we did. They kept wickets in hand and we weren't able to get the breakthroughs we usually get," he said.

"Manish Pandey is playing with some nice freedom. A couple of great performances. A little bit disappointing today, but very fine lines in this game."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Steven Smith Kane Williamson Sanju Samson Jaipur Cricket - IPL Rajasthan Royals SunRisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters