Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Shane Watson almost replicated his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 final exploits on Sunday's 2019 season finale against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Hyderabad.

Watson, 37, scored a brilliant 80 off 59 with the help of eight fours and four sixes, reportedly got six stitches after the final. Chasing MI's 149/8, CSK lost the match by one run at Hyderabad.

In the last year's final, Watson single-handedly destroyed SunRisers Hyderabad with a 57-ball 117 with 11 fours and eight sixes as CSK chased down a 178-run target.

And he is the sort of player who will give everything for his team.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh made a praiseworthy revelation about his CSK teammate Watson, stating that the Australian played the IPL 2019 final against eventual champions MI with a bleeding knee.

Harbhajan shared a picture of his team-mate on his Instagram story and wrote:

Watson injured his leg while diving at the non-striker's end in the third over off Lasith Malinga, leaving his yellow uniform stained red around the left knee.

Watson was run out in the final over going for a second run, again diving to make his ground.

With two runs needed from the final ball, Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before to secure MI's win and become the first ever team to win the IPL title four times.

Watson finished the 12th edition of the tournament with 398 runs and a strike rate of 127.56 from his 17 matches.