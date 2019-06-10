Intercontinental Cup: Defending Champions India To Face Tajikistan In Tournament Opener

﻿
On the back of a third-place finish in the recently concluded King's Cup, Igor Stimac's India will host the Intercontinental Cup.

PTI 10 June 2019
India have begun a new era under Igor Stimac, following the departure of Stephen Constantine.
The Indian football team, under new head coach Igor Stimac, will take on Tajikistan in the opening clash of the Hero Intercontinental Cup scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, from July 7 to 18.

After facing Tajikistan on July 5, India will meet North Korea on July 13, followed by their match against Syria on July 16.

The top two teams from the round robin stage will qualify for the final that is scheduled on July 18.

According to the latest FIFA rankings released in April, Syria are ranked 83rd followed by Tajikistan and North Korea, who are placed 120 and 121 respectively.

The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Rankings. They are also the defending champions as they lifted the title last year with a victory against Kenya in the final.

The other two teams that competed last year were New Zealand and Chinese Taipei.

The Indian side will be heading into the tournament on the back of a promising showing in the King's Cup in Thailand, where they finished third. India had beaten hosts Thailand 1-0 to hand Stimac his first win in the King's Cup tournament last Saturday.

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 fixtures are as follows:

July 7: India vs Tajikistan

July 8: Syria vs DPR Korea

July 10: Tajikistan vs Syria

July 13: India vs DPR Korea

July 15: DPR Korea vs Tajikistan

July 16: India vs Syria

July 18: Final

