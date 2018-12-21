﻿
India's Tour Of Australia: ICC Ranks Perth Pitch 'Average'

Australia beat India by 146 runs to square the four-match series 1-1.

21 December 2018
AP Photo
The Perth Stadium pitch, which hosted India's second Test against Australia, has been rated "average" by the ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

According to a report in Cricket Australia website,"It is understood that match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new Perth Stadium as 'average', which is the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds."

"The Perth verdict is presumably related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows," it stated.

The global body introduced a rating system at the start of the year in its bid to improve the standard of pitches – very good, good, average, below average and poor – when rating Test venues.

"It is understood the Adelaide Oval pitch used in the first Test received a 'very good' rating," the website claimed in its report.

Incidentally, Madugalle had rated MCG pitch "poor" when Australia and England battled out a draw, while two of the past four Boxing Day Tests have ended in a draw.

Madugalle was in charge for the first two Tests in the ongoing series while Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft will be match referee at Melbourne and Sydney.

