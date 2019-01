After a disappointing start to the three-match ODI series against Australia in Sydney, India will look to bounce back in the second match to stay alive in the series.

Despite opener Rohit Sharma's majestic century, India lost the first contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 34 runs.

All You Need To Know About The Do-Or-Die Match:

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI

Date: January 15 (Tuesday)

Time: 8:50 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TV Guide: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

Teams:

Australia: Aron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.