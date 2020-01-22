India Can Retain U-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy: Rohit Sharma

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defence in style.
Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan in their first two outings.
"Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back," Rohit tweeted after arriving for a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand.
Led by Priyam Garg, India qualified for the U-19 World Cup Super League quarter-finals after a 10-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
The four-time champions will next take on New Zealand on Friday.
India won the last U-19 World Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, who has already represented the senior team in Test cricket.
Nirbhaya Rape-Murder Case: Five Reasons Why February 1 Hanging Is Not Possible
The Story That Has Stirred Rajinikanth’s Darbar
Fresh Twist: Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma Claims He Never Filed Mercy Plea, Tihar Says He Did
Maha Govt Makes Recitation Of Preamble Mandatory in Primary, Secondary Schools
83: Ranveer Singh Introduces Dhairya Karwa As 'The Flamboyant All Rounder' Ravi Shastri In The New Poster
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Richa Chadha Spreads Joy On National Hug Day
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On His Divorce With Amrita Singh And Breaking The News To Sara & Ibrahim