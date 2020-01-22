January 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Can Retain U-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy: Rohit Sharma

India Can Retain U-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy: Rohit Sharma

Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the U-19 Cricket World Cup with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan in their first two outings.

PTI 22 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
India Can Retain U-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy: Rohit Sharma
Led by Priyam Garg, India qualified for the U-19 World Cup Super League quarter-finals after a 10-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
Twitter
India Can Retain U-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy: Rohit Sharma
outlookindia.com
2020-01-22T17:25:34+0530

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defence in style.

(Cricket News)

Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan in their first two outings.

"Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back," Rohit tweeted after arriving for a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand.

Led by Priyam Garg, India qualified for the U-19 World Cup Super League quarter-finals after a 10-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The four-time champions will next take on New Zealand on Friday.

India won the last U-19 World Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, who has already represented the senior team in Test cricket.

Next Story >>

Australian Open 2020: Divij Sharan Progresses To Second Round, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos