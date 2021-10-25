Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Plan Was To Bring Ball Back In, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi rattled India's top-order before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match.

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Plan Was To Bring Ball Back In, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi
Virat Kohli-led team congratulating Shaheen Shah Afridi after Pakistan outclassed India in the T20 World Cup match. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Plan Was To Bring Ball Back In, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T09:29:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 9:29 am

Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose magical first spell turned out to be a game-changer, said that he had worked hard on bringing the ball back into the right-handers which ultimately paid rich dividends against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 opener.  (More Cricket News)

The left-arm fast bowler rattled India's top-order. For his superb deliveries to dismiss openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Shaheen bagged the Player of the Match award.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets to win their first game in the global event against the arch-rivals, with Shaheen claiming 3/31 including the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli at the death.

"It is the good wishes of my parents and all Pakistanis. Very happy with my performance. The plan was to bring the ball back in. I was just trying to swing it and I was just looking to give the team a breakthrough,' Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

ALSO READ: Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja Hails Pakistan's Historic Win Against India

He said that before the game, he had worked on that skill at the nets.

"That was what I practised in the nets as well yesterday. Batting against the new ball was tough."

Shaheen also heaped praises on his captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the manner in which they batted throughout the innings to take Pakistan home.

"The credit goes to Babar and Rizwan for the way they played. All teams are good in the tournament and we will look to carry this momentum through and go to the finals," Shaeen concluded. 

Tags

PTI Shaheen Afridi Dubai Cricket Sports T20 World Cup Pakistan national cricket team Indian Cricket Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1: No Goals As Lionel Messi plays His First 'Classique'

Ligue 1: No Goals As Lionel Messi plays His First 'Classique'

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Injures Shoulder, Sent For Precautionary Scans

Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 - Where To Watch Live Cricket

Mohamed Salah Hits Hat-trick As Liverpool Hammer Manchester United 5-0

'Pakistan Proud Of You,' Imran Khan Tells Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs India

'Not The End Of T20 World Cup For India,' Says Virat Kohli After Pakistan Defeat

Pakistan Break Jinx Vs India With 10-Wicket Win In ICC Men's T20 World Cup

La Liga El Clasico: Real Madrid Ride On David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez Against Barcelona

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

New York Yankees Investors Make Home Run To Buy A New IPL Team; BCCI Eyes Jackpot

New York Yankees Investors Make Home Run To Buy A New IPL Team; BCCI Eyes Jackpot

T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Not To Bowl Until At Least Close To Knockouts

T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Not To Bowl Until At Least Close To Knockouts

SL Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Becomes T20 World Cup’s Highest Wicket-Taker

SL Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Becomes T20 World Cup’s Highest Wicket-Taker

T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka, Birthday Boy Bhanuka Rajapaksa Set Up Sri Lankan Win Over Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka, Birthday Boy Bhanuka Rajapaksa Set Up Sri Lankan Win Over Bangladesh

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement