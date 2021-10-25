Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja Hails Pakistan's Historic Win Against India

Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Cricket fans celebrate a six by Pakistan captain Babar Azam during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T00:20:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:20 am

Pakistan's former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cricket board's president Ramiz Raja on Sunday expressed their delight and congratulated the team for its comprehensive win over India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all," Imran, who led to the country to its first World Cup (50-over) triumph in 1992, tweeted.

Ramiz, who was made the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year, was also delighted with the victory.

"Alhamdolilla…It's the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish," Ramiz, also a former Pakistan skipper, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to an unbeaten 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 not out as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

