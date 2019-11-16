IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Indian Batsman Outscores Opposition In Each Innings For Second Successive Match

Mayank Agarwal on Saturday joined an elite list of Indian batsmen who have outscored opposition teams in each innings of a Test match.

Agarwal hit 243 to set up India's innings and 130-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test at Indore. Bangladesh failed to match Indian opener's individual score either innings. They managed 150 and 213 in the first and second innings respectively.

This is the second time in two matches that an Indian has outscored the opposition team after Rohit Sharma's 212 beat South Africa's 162 and 133 runs at Ranchi.

Vinoo Mankad (231) against New Zealand (209 and 219) at Chennai in 1955-56 was the first Indian to do so. Rahul Dravid ((270) against Pakistan (224,245) at Rawalpindi in 2003-04, Sachin Tendulkar (248) against Bangladesh (184, 202) at Dhaka in 2004-05 and Virat Kohli (213) against Sri Lanka (205, 166) at Nagpur in 2017-18 have previously achieved the feat.

Agarwal now has 858 runs from 12 innings in eight matches with the help of two double hundreds, one hundred and three fifties.