ICC Test Championship: India Take Massive Lead In Points Tally After Innings Win Against Bangladesh

The win against Bangladesh at Indore gave India 60 points, and with that, the Virat Kohli-led side have strengthened their position at the top of ICC World Test Championship table with 300 points

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2019
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-11-16T16:45:55+0530

India's victory march in the ICC World Test Championship continued on Saturday with yet another convincing win. India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in a lop-sided match which lasted less than three days at Indore.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Having bowled Bangladesh out for 150 in the first innings, India bundled them out for 213 in the second essay after declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 493 for six.

The victory gave India 60 points, and the Virat Kohli-led side have strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship table with 300 points in their kitty.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka, joint-second in the table, have 60 points each.

Here's the updated table:

1. India - 300 points (Six wins in six)
2. New Zealand - 60 points (One win, one defeat)
3. Sri Lanka - 60 points (One win, one defeat)
4. Australia - 56 points (Five wins, two defeats, one draw)
5. England - 56 points (Five wins, two defeats, one draw)
6. West Indies - 0 ( Two defeats)
7. South Africa - 0 (Three defeats)
8. Bangladesh - 0 (One defeat)
9. Pakistan - Yet to play.

India and Bangladesh will meet at Eden Gardens in their first-ever Day-Night Test match, starting November 22.

