Consider Appointing Medical Officer, ICC Says In Guidelines For Resumption Of Cricket During COVID-19

The International Cricket Council has published their guidelines for safe restart of cricketing activities among its member countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled as "ICC Back To Cricket Guidelines", it is a detailed document creared by the board's Medical Advisory Committee. It provides measures and guidelines for the safe resumption of community, domestic professional and international cricket. It doesn't provide dates as to when the sport will resume, but it gives us a procedure with answers as to how can cricket resume in member countries, considering the danger of COVID-19.

In one of the points, the board says, "Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition."

Also, another guideline states, "Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and CV-19 testing - e.g. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is CV-19 free."

ICC also recommends the use of a proper testing plan during training and competition. All sports including cricket have been stopped across the world due to the deadly coronavirus. Also the T20 World Cup could face postponement due to it.

(ICC And Agency Inputs)