﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Declared Fit For Opener Against South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Declared Fit For Opener Against South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli was hit on his right thumb by a ball during a catching practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium, Hampshire ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Declared Fit For Opener Against South Africa
India can't afford to lose their skipper Virat Kohli, who has been their batting mainstay.
Composite: AP Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Declared Fit For Opener Against South Africa
outlookindia.com
2019-06-02T19:54:45+0530

Captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit and fine ahead of India's opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against South Africa on June 5 at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

Full Coverage | Schedule | News 

Kohli was seen struggling with his thumb on Saturday during a catching practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium, Hampshire. A ball hit his thumb and prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper.

A BCCI source told ANI that there is no point of concern and the India captain is absolutely fit. Kohli even practiced in the nets and completed his training session.

PTI also quoted team sources, saying Kohli "is doing fine. There is nothing to worry."

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the thumb and then applied tape on it.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run-up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India's both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

Jadhav, a key figure in India's middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against South Africa.

The Indian team has an off day on Sunday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Vijay Shankar Kedar Jadhav ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Against All Notions Of Civilised Behaviour': India Hits Out At Pakistan Over Iftar Controversy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters