Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: India Cricket Legend Thanks Fans As He Turns 40

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday (December 12) announced his NFT Collection and thanked fans for "being there" and giving him strength. Yuvraj also revealed that he's entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space. (More Cricket News)

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, Yuvraj is known for making comebacks and pulling off incredible feats. And his fight against cancer epitomises that resilience.

"Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT," he wrote.

Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT pic.twitter.com/EpCaAkyKnS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2021

At the peak of his career, Yuvraj was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell tumour located between his two lungs. The diagnosis was confirmed in February 2012, and he was out of the game till December that year. But he made a triumphant return.

Wishes also poured in as the beloved cricketer celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday.

Here are a few:

"Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar @YUVSTRONG12," batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

His long-time India team-mate Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Birthday isn't the only thing common to Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh. They make us believe in miracles, they bring smiles to the faces of millions. Bhai ko pyaar, sir ko salute."

Birthday isn't the only thing common to Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh. They make us believe in miracles, they bring smiles to the faces of millions. Bhai ko pyaar, sir ko salute.@rajinikanth @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/FwFbC02hL5 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2021

"402 international matches. 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets... 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. Birthday cake Clapping hands sign," the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tweeted.

402 international matches ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

11,778 international runs & 148 wickets ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TeamIndia Let's relive his batting masterclass against England ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2021

"He's a fighter on and off the field. Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday!" Mumbai Indians tweeted.

He's a fighter on and off the field ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! ðÂÂÂ¥³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/k3i4tzaH7R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 12, 2021

"Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12. The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/zgclE1MNZa — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 12, 2021

"Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up," Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted.

Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up” ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Getty #HappyBirthdayYuvi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AR5gBhnfdT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 12, 2021

Yuvraj, who played the starring roles in India's 2007 T20 World and 2011 50-over World Cup wins, retired from all formats of the game in 2019.

He played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats. He also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years.