Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: India Cricket Legend Thanks Fans As He Turns 40

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, Yuvraj Singh is known for making comebacks and pulling off incredible feats. And his fight against cancer epitomises that resilience.

Yuvraj Singh, who played the starring roles in India's 2007 T20 World and 2011 50-over World Cup wins, retired from all formats of the game in 2019. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-12-12T12:58:15+05:30
Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:58 pm

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday (December 12) announced his NFT Collection and thanked fans for "being there" and giving him strength. Yuvraj also revealed that he's entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space. (More Cricket News)

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, Yuvraj is known for making comebacks and pulling off incredible feats. And his fight against cancer epitomises that resilience.

"Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me.Thank u for cheering in my highs & giving strength in my lows.On my b’day I’m proud to announce a special gift for u-Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with @colexionNFT," he wrote.

At the peak of his career, Yuvraj was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell tumour located between his two lungs. The diagnosis was confirmed in February 2012, and he was out of the game till December that year. But he made a triumphant return.

Wishes also poured in as the beloved cricketer celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday.

Here are a few:

"Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar @YUVSTRONG12," batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

His long-time India team-mate Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Birthday isn't the only thing common to Rajni Sir and my dear friend Yuvraj Singh. They make us believe in miracles, they bring smiles to the faces of millions. Bhai ko pyaar, sir ko salute."

"402 international matches. 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets... 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. Birthday cake Clapping hands sign," the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tweeted.

"He's a fighter on and off the field. Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday!" Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12. The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up," Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted.

Yuvraj, who played the starring roles in India's 2007 T20 World and 2011 50-over World Cup wins, retired from all formats of the game in 2019.

He played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats. He also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years.

