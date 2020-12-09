Haas F1 Condemn 'Abhorrent' Nikita Mazepin Instagram Video

Haas F1 Team have condemned an "abhorrent" video posted on Instagram by Nikita Mazepin and said the matter will be dealt with internally.

It was confirmed 21-year-old Mazepin, currently driving in Formula 2, will step up to form part of an all-rookie line-up with Mick Schumacher at Haas in the 2021 F1 season.

However, the youngster came under fire after he was shown in the footage seemingly inappropriately touching a woman on the chest from the passenger seat of a car.

The video has since been removed but Haas issued a strongly worded statement in response.

"Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media," the statement said.

"Additionally, the very fact the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team.

"The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time."

Mazepin later posted his own apology on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologise for my recent actions both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted onto social media.

"I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team.

"I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this."

The Russian driver finished fifth in this season's F2 standings and has previously tested F1 cars for Force India and Mercedes.

