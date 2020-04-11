April 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Gautam Gambhir Backs Yuvraj Singh's Recent Claim, Says There's A Dearth Of Role Models In Indian Cricket Team

Gautam Gambhir Backs Yuvraj Singh's Recent Claim, Says There's A Dearth Of Role Models In Indian Cricket Team

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team

IANS 11 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Gautam Gambhir Backs Yuvraj Singh's Recent Claim, Says There's A Dearth Of Role Models In Indian Cricket Team
Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh
Gautam Gambhir Backs Yuvraj Singh's Recent Claim, Says There's A Dearth Of Role Models In Indian Cricket Team
outlookindia.com
2020-04-11T19:36:20+0530

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding that the line of respect for seniors has become thin. And now, Gautam Gambhir has backed the claim while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. (More Cricket News)

"I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000s, we had [Rahul] Dravid, [Anil] Kumble, [VVS] Laxman, Sourav [Ganguly] and Sachin [Tendulkar] to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch. Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters," he said.

"The difference I find between the team of ours and now is during our time seniors were very disciplined. Social media was not there so no distraction also," Yuvraj said, answering to India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's question on what is the difference between the team he played with, winning 2007 T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cups, and the team now under Kohli.

"We had to carry ourselves in a certain way. We used to look upto our seniors as how they are behaving, talking to the media and so on. They used to lead the way. I learnt a lot. That is what we learnt from them and tell you guys also," said India's 2011 World Cup man of the tournament, regarded as one of the best white-ball cricketers of all time.

"In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look upto. That sense of respect for seniors...it has become a thin line," said Yuvraj who called time on his illustrious career last year.

Next Story >>

India Footballer CK Vineeth Joins COVID-19 Helpline Centre In Kerala

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Anil Kumble V.V.S. Laxman Sourav Ganguly Rohit Sharma Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos