Gary Sobers Dances To Mohammed Rafi Chartbuster, At 83 His Feet Still So Nimble - Watch

Apart from being a great cricketer, Sir Gary Sobers from West Indies was also known to be the most stylish player of his time. A recent video of the 83-year-old was posted on Twitter, which showed the cricketer dancing to a remix version of Jiya Ho Jiya Kuchh Bol Do, originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in the movie, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai.
The Indian wedding which was taking place in Barbados, shows a lot of people dancing with Sobers.
Sir Gary Sobers has lost no charm...the spring in his feet remains intact...front and across at ease! pic.twitter.com/KXan0w9O6s— soumitra bose (@soumitra65) February 21, 2020
Other than his love for Bollywood music, Sobers has also had another link to India; his love affair with actress Anju Mahendru. Their relationship began when West Indies toured India in 1966. Mahendru was 17 at that time, and it is also reported that she called off her engagement to Rajesh Khanna due to her lover for the cricketer.
The duo were briefly engaged oo, but it didn't lead to a marriage. Distance and career issues led to them calling it off. It is also rumored that Sobers had written a letter to Mahendru, asking her permission to marry his Australian girlfriend Pru Kirby.
Known as the true prince of international cricket, Sobers played for West Indies between 1954 and 1974. A feared bowler and an excellent batsman, he was also an all-rounder, with terrific fielding skills. He also captained West Indies from 1965-72. He represented them in 93 Tests. He has also been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
