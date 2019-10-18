Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former Olympic Badminton Champion Li Xue Rui Announces Retirement

Former Olympic Badminton Champion Li Xue Rui Announces Retirement

The 28-year-old Chinese, Li Xue Rui, won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, was among the most dominant players of her time before an injury at the Rio Olympics disrupted her career.

PTI 18 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former Olympic Badminton Champion Li Xue Rui Announces Retirement
Li Xue Rui (centre) after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics.
BWF
Former Olympic Badminton Champion Li Xue Rui Announces Retirement
outlookindia.com
2019-10-18T08:33:47+0530

Former Olympic champion Li Xue Rui has announced her retirement from international badminton, the BWF announced on Thursday.

(Badminton News)

The 28-year-old Chinese, who won gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, was among the most dominant players of her time before an injury at the Rio Olympics disrupted her career.

Li had announced her arrival when she had beaten Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and compatriot Liu Xin as a 19-year-old on way to her first major title at the Badminton Asia Championships in 2010.

She soon emerged as one of the most difficult players to beat as she dominated the top-tier events.

She won the 2012 All England Championship before going to claim the coveted gold medal at the Olympics.

Li went on to win silver medals at the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships, beaten in the finals by Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon and Spain's Carolina Marin respectively.

She had entered the Rio Olympics as a favourite but suffered an injury, which was later diagnosed as an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture, at the semifinal against Marin. She lost the match and was out of action for over a year.

On comeback, Li won the Lingshui China Masters in April, before completing a hat-trick of titles -- winning the US Open and the Canada Open.

The Chinese, however, couldn't reclaim the form at top-tier events. She last played the Korea Open last month when she retired from her first round match against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi.

In her illustrious international career, Li has won 14 Superseries titles and was named the BWF Female Player of the Year in 2013.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Badminton Sports
Next Story : Manoj Prabhakar In Trouble: Delhi Police Registers Case Against Former India Cricketer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement