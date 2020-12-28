Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola Honoured At Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola were honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the duo named player and coach of the century respectively. (More Football News)

Juventus forward Ronaldo picked up the award in person at a ceremony held at the Armani Hotel on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who has won domestic league titles in Spain, England and Italy and Euro 2016 with Portugal, admitted his pride at receiving the accolade, given to the player judged the best between 2001 and 2020.

"It's a pleasure to win titles," said Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, at the event.

"It's not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible."

Guardiola was honoured for a managerial career which has seen him win league championships in Spain, Germany and England, as well as the Champions League twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the âÂ£PLAYER OF THE CENTURYâÂ£ 2001-2020 âÂ£ Globe Soccer Award, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight’s gala pic.twitter.com/DK3B3My5t6 Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

The Manchester City boss was not present at the gala, though he accepted the award via a pre-recorded video message.

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi missed out on the men's player of the year award for 2020, however, as that went to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern's treble of the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal also saw boss Hansi Flick rewarded as coach of the year.

Real Madrid were named the club of the century at the ceremony, while Bayern picked up the team award for 2020.

The Globe Soccer Awards, founded in 2010, acknowledge excellence in football with an annual gala dinner and awards ceremony.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine