Cricket World Cup, India Vs West Indies: Former Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Criticizes Hardik Pandya – WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq criticized that Hardik Pandya has a lot of faults in his body balance, which can be made better. Pandya is currently with the India team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. He also played a role in his side's win over West Indies.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 June 2019
Razzaq feels that he can make Pandya into one of the best all-rounders.
Hardik Pandya has been pretty excellent for India in their ongoing Cricket World Cup campaign. His dismissal of Sunil Ambris completely tilted the match in favour of Virat Kohli's side, when they faced West Indies on June 27, at Old Trafford. The Men in Blue won by 125 runs. But former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels different. He recently criticised the outspoken Indian cricketer through his Twitter handle. The 39-year-old also feels that he can make Pandya into one of the best all-rounders.

Razzaq stated, "So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE."

He also added another tweet which stated, "I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks."

Pandya was terrific against Windies, having scored 46 runs in 38 balls. He also dismissed Sunil Ambris, who attempted to anchor West Indies' innings.

