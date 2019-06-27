Live Cricket Score, India Vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: IND Eye Semis, WI Face Elimination

India (IND) face the once mighty and former champions West Indies (WI) in a ICC World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford, Manchester today. India, led by Virat Kohli, have won four of their five matches, with the other against New Zealand was rained off. West Indies' agonising loss to Kane Williamson’s side was their fourth of the World Cup. So far, the Windies have won only one of their six games. A defeat today will end their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs West Indies here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

13:08 hrs IST: MS Dhoni's painfully slow approach against Afghanistan yielded 28 off 52 balls and he was roundly criticised. Even the normally restrained Sachin Tendulkar questioned the approach. "There was no positive intent," said Tendulkar.

With four group matches left, the only option the India team management has right now is to alter Dhoni's batting position, possibly giving a few more deliveries to Kedar Jadhav, who can be innovative in his shot selection.

13:04 hrs IST: DID YOU KNOW? - West Indies last beat India in a World Cup fixture in 1992.

12:56 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Windies captain Jason Holder: "A match against India is always a big one. We are looking forward to it. We need to finish our campaign and our objective is to win all our remaining matches. It's a matter of displaying a perfect game, so it is another opportunity for us to showcase our skills."

India bowling coach Bharat Arun: "They're an outstanding side and they play real positive cricket. We are aware of the challenges that exist in this game. I think our plans are pretty much in place and we are up for the challenge."

12:49 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Chris Gayle has hit four centuries against India in ODIs, his joint-most against any country in the format (level with England)

12:46 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - India have won four of their last six ODIs against West Indies, including a crushing 224-run victory last October.

12:40 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between India and West Indies.

Carlos Brathwaite's magnificent century against New Zealand was in vain as the all-rounder was caught on the boundary by Trent Boult - trying to complete what would have been an astonishing win with a maximum.

The Windies will miss the services of Andre Russell, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. His replacement Sunil Ambris is likely to partner Chris Gayle at the top, provided Evin Lewis fails to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the match against the Black Caps.

For the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, a match-winning innings is due and Kohli will hope that it doesn't come against his team.

As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semifinals with yet another victory.

The India bowlers once again proved their mettle as they successfully defended a low score against Afghanistan in Southampton last week. Mohammed Shami, who picked up a hattrick, is likely to retain his place in the playing XI as India are unlikely to risk playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Pakistan.

The Indian middle-order, comprising Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, will look to add more stability and release the pressure off the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Kohli.