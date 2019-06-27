﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  WI Vs IND, Cricket World Cup: Massive Boost For India! Virat Kohli & Co Enter West Indies Match As Top-Ranked ODI Side

WI Vs IND, Cricket World Cup: Massive Boost For India! Virat Kohli & Co Enter West Indies Match As Top-Ranked ODI Side

India, unbeaten so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, take on the West Indies in a crucial group match knowing that they have dethroned England as the number one ODI side

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
WI Vs IND, Cricket World Cup: Massive Boost For India! Virat Kohli & Co Enter West Indies Match As Top-Ranked ODI Side
India captain Virat Kohli, second left, looks skywards leaves the field with teammates after defeating Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 22, 2019.
AP Photo
WI Vs IND, Cricket World Cup: Massive Boost For India! Virat Kohli & Co Enter West Indies Match As Top-Ranked ODI Side
outlookindia.com
2019-06-27T15:41:14+0530

Hours before the start of their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against West Indies, India became the International Cricket Council released the updated Men's ODI Team Rankings on Thursday (June 27) with India dethroning England as the top-ranked side.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Points Table | Schedule

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, have benefitted from hosts and pre-tournament favourites England's back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. Those two loses meant that England lost two rating points.

Virat Kohli & Co have 123 rating points, while England have 122. India are also the top-ranked side in Test.

Here's the updated team-by-team semifinal qualification scenario - READ

New Zealand, who lost to Pakistan -- their only defeat in the tournament so far, are third in the table with 116 points.

Australia, who have become the first side to make the semis, are fourth with 112 points.

South Africa are fourth fifth, ahead of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan complete the top-ten.

All the ten teams are competing in the tournament.

South Africa and Afghanistan are out of the semis contention.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Air India's Mumbai-Newark Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In London After 'Bomb Threat'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters