﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Historic Moment! WATCH Mohammed Shami's Sensational Hattrick Against Afghanistan – VIDEO

IND Vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Historic Moment! WATCH Mohammed Shami's Sensational Hattrick Against Afghanistan – VIDEO

Mohammed Shami took the wickets of Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman in successive deliveries to help India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
IND Vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Historic Moment! WATCH Mohammed Shami's Sensational Hattrick Against Afghanistan – VIDEO
Mohammad Shami becomes second Indian, after Chetan Sharma (1987), to take a hattrick in Cricket World Cup.
Screengrab: ICC
IND Vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Historic Moment! WATCH Mohammed Shami's Sensational Hattrick Against Afghanistan – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T00:50:00+0530

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Saturday created history by becoming only the second Indian bowler to claim a hattrick in ICC Cricket World Cup match. In India's fifth group match of the 2019 World Cup at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, against Afghanistan, Shami produced a sensational last-over to emulate Chetan Sharma's feat.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE

In the low scoring thriller, India needed to defend 16 runs of the final over. And skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shami, who's playing his first match of the tournament. The first ball was hit for a boundary by Mohammad Nabi, but the 29-year-old right-arm pacer responded by dismissing Nabi (52 off 55 balls), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (0) in successive deliveries to help India register an 11-run win.

Relived the historic moment here:

Shami returned with figures of 9.5-1-40-4.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.

Chetan Sharma became the first ever bowler to take a hattrick in World Cup. He achieved the feat against New Zealand at Nagpur on October 31, 1987.

Since then, Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) vs Zimbabwe at The Oval, London in 1999; Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) vs Bangladesh at Pietermaritzburg in 2003; Brett Lee (Australia) vs Kenya at Durban in 2003; Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa at Providence in 2007; Kemar Roach (West Indies) vs Holland at Delhi in 2011; Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) vs Kenya at Colombo in 2011; Steven Finn (England) vs Australia at Melbourne in 2015; and Jean-Paul Duminy (S.Africa) vs Sri Lanka at Sydney in 2015 have taken three wickets off three successive deliveries.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Mohammad Nabi Southampton India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ahead Of Union Budget, PM Modi Meets 40 Economists To Discuss Current State Of Economy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters