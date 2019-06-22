It's expected to be a fairly easy outing for India, but Afghanistan did force a tie when the two teams met last time in an ODI match last September. India were without Virat Kohli in that game. So, it will be premature to ring the death knell for Afghanistan before the final ball or wicket. But, the Indian cricket team, on a roll in this Cricket World Cup, will make sure that it rectifies that blot in their head-to-head record . Besides, India will also hope to feast on the minnows to make their passage to the semis stain free. Get the latest updates and live cricket score of the 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Afghanistan here:

3:47 PM IST: Gulbadin Naib continues. KL Rahul takes a single off the second ball, then Virat Kohli gets a double, courtesy a misfield from the Afghans. A wide, and two more singles. Six runs from the over. IND-55/1 after 12 overs.

3:43 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his sixth over, on the trot. Virat Kohli hits the last ball for a four past short fine leg. Eight runs from the over. IND-49/1 after 11 overs.

3:40 PM IST: Bowling change for Afghanistan. Skipper Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium pacer, introduces himself into the attack. Virat Kohli plays a sublime cover drive off the first ball, but gets only three runs. Two more singles and five runs from the over. IND-41/1 after 10 overs.

3:35 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. Singles off the last two balls after KL Rahul negotiated with the first four. IND-36/1 after nine overs.

3:32 PM IST: Aftab Alam on with his fourth over, and Virat Kohli shows his class. Two sublime strokes, off the fourth and fifth balls, for fours. 14 runs from the over. IND-34/1 after eight overs.

3:27 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his fourth over. KL Rahul takes a single off the third ball, then another off the next ball as Virat Kohli plays it to long on. Just two runs from the over. IND-20/1 after seven overs.

3:23 PM IST: Aftab Alam continues. KL Rahul hits he second and fifth balls for fours. Nine runs from the over. IND-18/1 after six overs.

Early celebration for Afghans. AP Photo

3:19 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the youngest player in the tournament, gets the wicket of the one of world's best batsman. Rohit Sharma (1 off 10) bowled. FoW-7/1 (4.2 overs). Virat Kohli is the new man. Two runs from the over. IND-9/1 after five overs.

3:16 PM IST: Aftab Alam continues and a maiden over to KL Rahul. This is brilliant start from the Afghans -- bowling well, not trying anything extravagant, and fielders supporting the bowlers. IND-7/0 after four overs.

3:12 PM IST: One very quick over from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. A single off the first ball, then five dot balls to Rohit Sharma. Rohit loves to bid his time. And he's doing just that. IND-7/0 after three overs.

3:09 PM IST: Aftab Alam, right-arm fast medium pacer, shares the new ball with Mujeeb Ur Rahman. After two dot balls, KL Rahul plays through the gap at cover area for a couple. Another couple off the last ball, to midwicket. Three runs from the over. IND-6/0 after two overs.

Marquee or not, Indian fans are everywhere. AP Photo

3:04 PM IST: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the youngest player in the tournament starts the proceedings with his offbreaks. KL Rahul takes a single off the second ball. Rohit Sharma takes two balls to open his account, with a single. Then another single, off the fifth ball. IND-3/0.

2:40 PM IST: As expected, one forced change for India. Afghanistan have a couple of changes.

TEAM NEWS: Mohammed Shami replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India, while Aftab Alam and Hazratullah Zazai are brought back into the Afghanistan XI.#INDvAFG#TeamIndia#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/KX1hXm28ZU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

2:34 PM IST: India win the toss and bat first.

2:28 PM IST: According to Ramiz Raja, the pitch is a beauty, if you are from the sub-continent. Good batting pitch which will have enough help for spinners. But it will not be a dust bowl. His advice is, see off the initial overs.

2:21 PM IST: Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the fastest to reach 20,000 international runs.

1:42 PM IST: India are sure to make a forced change, with Mohammed Shami coming in for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For Afghanistan, more than a couple of changes is expected.

Likely XIs are here

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

1:35 PM IST: Indian team has reached the venue.

What will India do to a disjointed and demoralised side? India's ruthlessness has been on full display in their previous outings against South Africa, defending champions Australia and arch-rivals Pakistan. Their third match was however washed out, forcing Virat Kohli & Co to share the spoils with New Zealand.

Now, after toying with Pakistan, they face clueless Afghans, who have got everything in this tournament wrong -- never-ending defeats, the rift between the players and difference between an outgoing coach and the cricket board.

India indeed have their areas of concerns, with opener Shikhar Dhawan leaving the tournament mid-way thanks to a broken thumb, hamstrung pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar still recuperating and scare over all-rounder Vijay Shankar's availability after being ‘yorked’ by a Jasprit Bumrah toe-crusher. Mohammed Shami will play his first match of the World Cup .

A STEP CLOSER

But the bench-strength of the second-ranked ODI team is so strong that the absence of a couple of regulars hardly makes a dent. And that will be proven true when they enter the field to take on Afghanistan .

A win against Afghanistan will be a step closer to the semis, and India sure take the match as one of the fixtures which they need to win to make the campaign a memorable one. That's where the trouble lies for the Afghans. India will be relentless.

For Afghanistan, the campaign has been a doomed one from the start. They were drawn against the most dominating side in the World Cup, Australia. They have become the punching bag for every other team, and have lost all their five previous outings.

Having joined the elite, a good showing was expected from the most improved side in the world. But the proud Afghans have conspired amongst themselves -- both on and off the field -- to make the campaign a forgettable one.

But as witnessed in that 2018 Asian Cup last-over tie last year, Afghanistan have got the wherewithal to shock the best in the world. From a truly sporting perspective, everybody will love to see them giving India a tough fight, irrespective of the result. If they manage to pull off an improbable win, even better, as it would serve the game well. .

Key Facts

India and Afghanistan are meeting for the first time in the ICC Cricket World Cup. This will be their third meeting in ODIs, with India winning the first encounter (2014) whilst the second meeting ending in a tie (2018).

If India win, they will become the third team after Australia (67 wins in 90 matches) and New Zealand (52 wins in 83 matches) to complete a half-century of wins in World Cup.

India come into this match having registered victories in 14 of their last 15 World Cup matches. India’s last defeat was a 95-run humbling from Australia in the 2015 tournament.

Virat Kohli (764) needs another 97 runs to move into the third spot on the list for most World Cup runs for India. Mohammad Azharuddin (826), Virender Sehwag (843) and Rahul Dravid (860) are just ahead of him.

Kohli has scored more ODI runs than any other batsman in the world since the start of 2016 (4,189), averaging 83.8 across those 64 knocks in that time.

Rohit Sharma has registered scores of 140, 57 and 122 not out in his three knocks at the 2019 World Cup. Overall he has averaged 72 across his 11 knocks in World Cup matches -- the best rate for any India player who has more than two World Cup innings.

Just nine of 168 legal balls bowled by Kuldeep Yadav at this tournament have been struck for a boundary (5.4%) -- the lowest rate for any bowler who has bowled a minimum of 150 deliveries in this World Cup.

Mohammed Shami's average of 17.3 in the World Cup is the best among Indian bowlers, who have picked up at least 10 wickets in the competition.

Rashid Khan conceded 110 runs in nine overs in Afghanistan's previous match against England, which is the worst bowling performance in World Cup and joint second worst in ODIs.

Ten different players have hit a six for Afghanistan in this tournament. No other team has as many players to hit a six so far.

Aftab Alam, who was dropped for the previous game, averages of 21.3, the best for an Afghanistan pacer in ODIs since 2018.

Key Quotes

"We've got a lot of faith in ourselves, we've got a good balance. We are not worried about the changes. The people who come in as replacements are also equally good and they can take care of the situations," India bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"I am not thinking too much about that match [against England]. People forget 10 good days and conveniently remember that one particularly bad day. They don't like to remember what Rashid did on [the] previous 10 days," Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil