India skipper Virat Kohli will have the chance break a rare record shared by batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara when he bats against Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday.

If Kohli manages to score 104 runs, he will become the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs. He currently has 19,896 runs to his name in 414 innings (131 in Tests, 222 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is).

Tendulkar and Lara, both had reached the milestone in 453 innings, followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who scored 20,000 runs in 468 innings.

Even if he fails to reach that milestone on Saturday, he sill have plenty of time to break this record.

The 30-year-old run-machine has been in great form in the ongoing tournament. After getting out cheaply against South Africa in the World Cup opener, Kohli scored 82 runs against Australia and 77 against Pakistan.

Interestingly, during the innings against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16, Kohli also became the fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runs.

(With IANS inputs)