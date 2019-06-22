ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Afghanistan, Southampton: IND Opt To Bat

﻿
India won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
India have won three of their four games so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
India won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's side has won three of its four games so far in the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost all their five matches. 

India made one change with Mohammed Shami coming in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

Teams

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

