ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Afghanistan, Southampton: IND Opt To Bat

India won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in a Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Virat Kohli's side has won three of its four games so far in the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost all their five matches.

India made one change with Mohammed Shami coming in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Teams

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah