Cricket World Cup: Twitter Users Mock India's MS Dhoni After Slow Knock Against Afghanistan

MS Dhoni produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries for India, against Afghanistan, in their Cricket World Cup fixture.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure, and some even hinted that Dhoni should retire or be replaced.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-06-22T20:09:55+0530

MS Dhoni failed to shine with the bat in India's innings against Afghanistan in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture. Although, the former skipper has put in countless excellent displays in Indian colours, fans couldn't help but lay on their criticism. Many fans even asked him to retire.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

The 37-year-old produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries. He was stumped off from Rashid Khan's delivery. The dismissal happened in the 45th over. 

Also, his very slow inning partnering Kedhar Jadhav didn't receive a good reception. 

Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure, and some even hinted that Dhoni should retire or be replaced.

Even Kedar Jadhav faced the brunt of the criticism. 

What really enraged the fans was his slow approach to the game. Also, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring only a single run, meanwhile Virat Kohli smashed a 67-run knock off 63 runs.

The Afghans put in some amazing bowling displays, with spinners dominating proceedings. Mohammad Nabi notched two wickets for 33 runs (9 overs). Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Khan registered a scalp each.

The Afghans were also economical, with the economy rate not crossing four per over. Skipper Gulbadin Naib registered two wickets too!

Virat Kohli's side have set a target of 225 runs. 

