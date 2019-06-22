Cricket World Cup: Twitter Users Mock India's MS Dhoni After Slow Knock Against Afghanistan

MS Dhoni failed to shine with the bat in India's innings against Afghanistan in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture. Although, the former skipper has put in countless excellent displays in Indian colours, fans couldn't help but lay on their criticism. Many fans even asked him to retire.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IND VS AFG LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

The 37-year-old produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries. He was stumped off from Rashid Khan's delivery. The dismissal happened in the 45th over.

Also, his very slow inning partnering Kedhar Jadhav didn't receive a good reception.

Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure, and some even hinted that Dhoni should retire or be replaced.

#INDvAFG

Guy 1: Yaar score batana, mera net slow hai

Guy 2 : Iske pahle kitne me score dekha tha?

Guy 1: 154/4, 35 Overs

Guy 2 : ab 156/4, 37 Overs, "NET NAHI, PLAYER SLOW HAI" ðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂ¸#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/U4CzWalxbx — You know Nothing... JOHN SNOW!!! (@rohinie_shiv) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG Ms Dhoni dropped 'Ganguly' because he thought 'Ganguly' was aged and at that time' Ganguly was a far better batsman than Dhoni is for the last couple of years. Dhoni should retire immediately for the betterment of Indian Cricket — Abhinaba Debnath (@AbhinabaDebnat2) June 22, 2019

Its time Dhoni retire. With respect#ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #INDvsAFG — The Mayank Singh (@SinghMayan) June 22, 2019

Dhoni need to go and retire from cricket...from last 5 years he is in worst form atleast youngsters need to get chance No determination is shown by him...#Dhoni #INDvAFG — Harsimran Singh Kohli (@Harsimr38989060) June 22, 2019

Even Kedar Jadhav faced the brunt of the criticism.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag Congratulates Sri Lanka On Their Win Against England

What really enraged the fans was his slow approach to the game. Also, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring only a single run, meanwhile Virat Kohli smashed a 67-run knock off 63 runs.

The Afghans put in some amazing bowling displays, with spinners dominating proceedings. Mohammad Nabi notched two wickets for 33 runs (9 overs). Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Khan registered a scalp each.

The Afghans were also economical, with the economy rate not crossing four per over. Skipper Gulbadin Naib registered two wickets too!

Virat Kohli's side have set a target of 225 runs.