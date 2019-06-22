Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag Congratulates Sri Lanka On Their Win Against England

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag couldn't help but congratulate Sri Lanka on their exciting win over England, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixtures

Through his Twitter account, Sehwag said, "Excellent performance from Sri Lanka to beat England. England have India, Australia and New Zealand to play with and will have to win 2 out of these 3. World Cup is alive #EngvSL."

Excellent performance from Sri Lanka to beat England.

England have India, Australia and New Zealand to play with and will have to win 2 out of these 3.

World Cup is alive #EngvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2019

It was a must-win game for the Lankans, and Lasith Malinga ensured that his side would win with a scintillating bowling display. He became the fourth bowler to pick 50+ wickets in WC history, and also registered figures of 4/43. Malinga has also become the second Lankan after Muralitharan (68) to join Glenn McGrath (71) and Wasim Akram (55).

ALSO READ: Lasith Malinga Born Again! England Get a Taste of Rathgama Express As Sri Lanka’s Cricket World Cup Dream Is Back On Track

Also, teammates Dhananjaya de Silva and Isuru Udana put in commendable performances. Silva notched figures of 3/32, while Udana's was 2/41.

Meanwhile, favourites England put in a disappointing display; albeit Ben Stokes' 82*(89 balls) knock. They lost by 20 runs.

Sri Lanka are currently fifth in the table, having registered two wins and two losses.