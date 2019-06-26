India Vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2019: Where To Get Live Streaming, Live TV And Live Score

After their close victory against Afghanistan, India take on desperate West Indies in a 2019 Cricket World Cup match at Manchester on Thursday ( ). A win will send Virat Kohli's team to the semifinals but West Indies can beat the best team in the world on their day. You can get all the action of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India vs West Indies across platforms -- digital and TV. Live streaming, live score and live television details below.

If there is no rain delay, then the match at Old Trafford, Manchester is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST with toss 30 minutes before that. The West Indians are not in the best of form and must win against India to remain in hunt for a semifinal spot.

There will be a lot of focus on Virat Kohli at Old Trafford on . Kohli enjoys playing against West Indies and he will hope to deliver again and help India take another step towards the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. India captain Kohli has scored 1,840 runs against the Windies in 32 ODI innings and only Javed Miandad (1,930) can better that tally against this opponent in the format.

Kohli averages 70.8 and will surely be central to India's bid to remain unbeaten at this year's tournament.

Here's How the Cricket World Cup has shaped up for the WEST INDIES:

The two-time champions have just three points from six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

They need to win all their remaining three matches and hope that -

--> England lose all their remaining matches

--> Sri Lanka win not more than one

--> Pakistan lose at least two

--> Bangladesh get defeated in both their remaining matches

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be knocked out.

STAR Sports will bring the LIVE telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.

For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

Live cricket scores and live commentary can be got from Outlook's Live World Cup coverage.

To catch India vs West Indies, check out the STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports 2 HD.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

One of the title contenders, India's match against Afghanistan could well be a glorified net session in which they would like to put up a resounding performance that not only eases their passage to the semi-final but also ensures a good net run-rate.