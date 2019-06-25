OPINION | Carlos Brathwaite Can Truly Be A World-class All-Rounder. But Will He? â€“ Clive Lloyd

I’m hoping that after his hundred against New Zealand, Carlos Brathwaite realises that he can be as good as any all-rounder in the world. He hits the ball so well and is a top-class cricketer; he’s not a T20 player alone, as his performance at Old Trafford demonstrated. There’s no doubt in my mind that Carlos can make big scores and win games for the West Indies, but now he needs to turn his potential into reality.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

West Indies could be one of the best teams around – they have the talent. Had the West Indies batsmen turned some of those 50s 60s & 70s 80s into hundreds they would have been in a better position in the points standing. As for the bowlers with a better understanding of the English conditions and better homework done on the opposing players they could have performed much better.

A team with Darren Bravo on the bench is a team with some talented cricketers.

They weren’t outplayed in at least three of their games that they lost (New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh) it’s just that they’re not putting the clinical finishing touches necessary to win games.

Against New Zealand, they were well aware of the asking rate; all they had to do was knock it around. It wasn’t about playing big shots.

ALSO READ: Cricket Great Brian Lara Rushed To Mumbai Hospital With Chest Pain

It’s just reading the game properly, however it was a great team effort when you think about it they can be proud of some of their performances.

I just hope that they’ve learned from their mistakes and that they can rectify them because they are talented Cricketers.

Ultimately, the difference has been that the West Indies just aren’t settling in and making big scores.

Everyone in this tournament is making hundreds, but it says a lot that Carlos is the only West Indies player so far to do so.

We have the talent it’s just a case of pushing on and batting long.

In that regard, they need to look at the example set by Kane Williamson. The New Zealand captain didn’t break sweat at all, and just knocked it around on his way to a match-winning 148.

There hasn’t been much balance in the choosing of the squad in this competition, either

Sheldon Cottrell wants to bowl fast, but he’s a swing bowler – and when he swings the ball he takes wickets.

In previous games, West Indies tried to bounce people out. This was an improvement, but only time will tell if they have learned those lessons.

ALSO READ: A Cricket World Cup Record! ICC's Digital Channels Score 1 Billion Video Views

There’s also no spin option there when the rest of the sides have two or three. Now, they have to try to produce a spinner capable of playing in the ODI format and in Test matches.

Roston Chase could play the same role as Moeen Ali does with England, and they also need someone who can hold the fort in the way Kane Williamson is doing for New Zealand.

West Indies have a lot of good strikers of the ball, but they don’t have a player like Larry Gomes to stick around or Royston Chase who can also do that job.

Shai Hope is the type of player they need to produce more of. If he hadn’t made the 96 against Bangladesh, the West Indies wouldn’t have made runs.

For all the criticism over his strike rate, if someone had stuck around with him against Bangladesh, Jason Holder’s side would have made 360 or above.

With three games left, the West Indies now have to focus on leaving here with some sort of pride, because they started well enough.

(Courtesy: ICC)