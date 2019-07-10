﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: Former Cricketers Criticize India Vs New Zealand Semifinal's Old Trafford Pitch

Former cricketers (Graeme Fowler, Mark Waugh, Mark Butcher) have slammed the Old Trafford pitch used in Cricket World Cup's semifinal clash between India and New Zealand, as being too slow.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
The Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first.
AP
2019-07-10T11:33:57+0530

Former cricketers have lashed out at the Old Trafford pitch condition in the Cricket World Cup's semifinal clash between India and New Zealand.

The Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first. They found it tough to get going on a slow and two-paced surface. The Kane Williamson-captained side reached 211-5 in 46.1 overs before rain pushed the match to reserve day.

Former England player Graeme Fowler tagged the pitch as "awful" via his Twitter handle.

He said, "What an awful wicket for World Cup semifinal. I feel sorry for the spectators who have travelled and paid hefty prices having to watch this lottery on a very substandard pitch. It’s a disgrace."

Ex-Australia batsman Mark Waugh felt that the pitch is very slow. He tweeted, "Doesn’t look a great pitch at Old Trafford. Very much on the slow side and offering sone turn. If NZ can somehow get to 240 they will be in the game."

Former England Test player Mark Butcher called the WC pitches as "garbage". He stated, "Sorry, but pitches have been garbage this tournament."

(PTI inputs)

