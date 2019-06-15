Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies All-Rounder Carlos Brathwaite Received Punishment For Indiscipline Against England

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and received 1 demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the England vs West Indies game at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Hampshire Bowl on . He was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

*When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

**Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

***Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged